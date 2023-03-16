Google Nest Audio sees first discount of the year in three colors at $85 (Reg. $100)

B&H is now offering Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for* $84.99 shipped* in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage styles. Down from $100, you’re looking at the first discount of the year and a rare chance to save since dropping $5 less over the holiday shopping season last year. Even with Google planning a Fuchia-powered predecessor, the Nest Audio still arrives as one of its more recent smart speakers and will serenade you as such. On top of being able to do all of the things that Google Assistant is known for like answering questions and controlling smart home devices, its internal audio array can handle streaming your favorite songs and podcasts. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below the fold for more.



