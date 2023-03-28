Apple Pay Later: A new way to pay for your purchases

Today, a prerelease version of Apple Pay Later is being launched. This is a new service that allows Apple Pay users to split their purchases into four equal payments -- over six weeks -- with no interest or fees. Apple Pay Later is available for purchases in apps and online when customers check out with Apple Pay. Apple Pay Later is a convenient way to finance purchases that customers may not be able to afford to pay for all at once. However, it is important to note that Apple Pay Later is not a loan. Customers are not borrowing money from… [Continue Reading]