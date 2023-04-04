Smartphone Accessories: Pexxus 3-in-1 iPhone Wireless Charging Station $15.50, more

The official Pexxus Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 iPhone Wireless Charging Station with Adapter for $15.74 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code *2QPGVUM7* at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $35 at Amazon, today’s deal delivers 55% in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this charger. If you’re tired of not having a singular place to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, then this is the solution. It includes an 18W QuickCharge 3.0 adapter in the package so you have everything to get started right away. There’s a wireless charging pad which dishes out 7.5W to iPhone and 10W to Android smartphones, and you’ll also find a built-in 2W Apple Watch puck as well as a 3W AirPods pad. All of this combines to deliver a cohesive experience to power your entire Apple kit with a single wall plug without breaking the bank.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· All-time lows go live on Apple Watch SE 2 styles *from $219* at Amazon (Reg. $249)

· UGREEN 7.5W MagSafe Car Charging Windshield Mount: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon

· Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case see rare discounts *from $130* (Reg. $169)

· mophie snap+ Juice Pack Wallet 5K: $35 (Reg. $46) | Amazon

· UGREEN’s new 45W USB-C GaN charger hits *$24* low (Reg. $40), more *from $12*

· 12-pack Amazon Basics MFi 10-foot Lightning Cables: *$40* (Reg. $190) | Woot

· Belkin’s 15W MagSafe charger sports a built-in kickstand at *$36* (Second-best, Reg. $60)

· Temdan iPhone 14 Pro Max Case: $19 (Reg. $36) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon and code *20L2F5JG*



· Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at best price of the year at *$190* (Save $40)

· Anker’s just-released M650 wireless microphone kit for Mac and iPhone sees first discount to *$220*



-Deals still live from yesterday:-



· Apple Watch Ultra all-time lows arrive on Alpine Loop styles at *$730* this spring (Reg. $799)

· RapidX Boosta 7.5W 5,000mAh Portable MagSafe Battery: $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon

· Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Stand for iPhone 14 hits *$85* (Reg. $100), USB-C chargers *from $13*

· AINOPE 66W USB-C/A Car Charger: $18 (Reg. $20) | Amazon

· Amazon’s multi-platform wireless gamepad drops nearly *30%*, plus bundles, more *from $50*

· TALK WORKS 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Stand: $12.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon

· Fossil’s latest Neutra and Machine Gen 6 hybrid smartwatches on sale *from $159* (Reg. $229+)

· OtterBox MagSafe Windshield Smartphone Mount: $37.50 (Reg. $50) | Amazon



more…