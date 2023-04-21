New federal program targets abandoned crab, lobster traps

The U.S. government is launching a new program to combat the scourge of derelict crab and lobster traps. When abandoned, the gear can dilute harvests and kill other fish in waters from Maine to Alaska. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has chosen William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science to anchor the program. Abandoned fishing equipment is a worldwide problem that’s been referred to as “ghost nets” or “land mines of the sea.” The lost equipment is often dislodged by storms or passing boats, but it still will attract and kill marine life.