Roku partners with Wyze to make its new smart home monitoring system affordable

Today, Roku is introducing a smart home monitoring system that looks a lot like a budget brand we know and love here at 9to5Toys. The infamous smart TV/streaming media player brand Roku has joined forces with the budget-smart home brand Wyze to launch affordable gear. This time around, Roku and Wyze partnered on the 5-piece Roku Home Monitoring System SE, coming in at *$100*. Offering both self-monitoring or remote professional monitoring through Noonlight, this is one of the most affordable ways to secure your home before heading out on vacation this spring. Ready to learn more? We have all the details, including availability, down below.



