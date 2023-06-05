Amazon’s Fire TV Stick/Lite now at some of the best prices of the year from $22 (Up to 38% off)

Amazon is offering its latest Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Media Player for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal $30 going rate, today’s deal delivers 27% in savings and marks the second-best price of the year. While this might not be Amazon’s most high-end streaming media player, it’s still a solid buy for those on tighter budgets. Designed to stream HD content, the Fire TV Stick Lite comes with an Alexa remote that has some app shortcuts built-in. You’ll be able to watch Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more with this streaming media player. However, the budget nature of the Fire TV Stick Lite means you won’t have volume or TV control on the included remote. However, if that’s something you’re looking for, keep reading for more deals.



more…