ATP Cup: Cameron Norrie gives Great Britain a winning start against Bulgaria

BBC News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Cameron Norrie ensures Great Britain start the inaugural ATP Cup with a victory after battling past Bulgaria's Dimitar Kuzmanov in three sets.
