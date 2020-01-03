ATP Cup: Cameron Norrie gives Great Britain a winning start against Bulgaria

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Britain's longest-serving Santa Claus is still bringing the magic of Christmas to children after almost 60 years SWMDsanta - Tom HitchenorBritain's longest-serving Santa Claus is still bringing the magic of Christmas to children after donning his festive red suit for almost 60 YEARS. Ray Hulse, 75, has.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources ATP Cup: Great Britain lose to Bulgaria after Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury defeat Britain lose their opening ATP Cup tie after Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury are beaten in a tense doubles match ending at 2:47am local time in Sydney.

BBC News 5 days ago



ATP Cup: Great Britain's Cameron Norrie loses opener in must-win tie Britain made the worst possible start to their must-win ATP Cup tie against Belgium as Cameron Norrie lost in straight sets to Steve Darcis.

BBC Sport 4 days ago





Tweets about this