Labour leadership: Keir Starmer enters race to succeed Corbyn with pledge to 'restore trust' in party

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Keir Starmer: Labour needs to restore trust Keir Starmer has launched his bid to lead the Labour Party, promising to restore trust and confidence in the party as a force for change and good. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:06Published 2 hours ago Lisa Nandy: Trust cost Labour at the election Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy discusses whether Jeremy Corbyn was a good leader of the Labour Party. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 10:04Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Labour leadership: Sir Keir Starmer enters race BBC Local News: London -- The shadow Brexit secretary says Labour needs to "rebuild fast" to restore trust in the party.

BBC Local News 17 hours ago



Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer enters race to replace Jeremy Corbyn The vocal Remain supporter is the fifth MP to launch their bid to become leader following the party's worst general election defeat since 1935.

Daily Record 19 hours ago





Tweets about this