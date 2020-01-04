Global  

Labour leadership: Keir Starmer enters race to succeed Corbyn with pledge to 'restore trust' in party

Independent Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Keir Starmer has confirmed his bid to be the next Labour leader, vowing to listen to the public about the way the party must change to "restore trust".
News video: Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race 04:26

 Keir Starmer has announced his bid for Labour Party leadership with a campaign video. The shadow Brexit secretary outlines his plans for a Green New Deal and a human rights based foreign policy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Keir Starmer: Labour needs to restore trust [Video]Keir Starmer: Labour needs to restore trust

Keir Starmer has launched his bid to lead the Labour Party, promising to restore trust and confidence in the party as a force for change and good. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:06Published

Lisa Nandy: Trust cost Labour at the election [Video]Lisa Nandy: Trust cost Labour at the election

Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy discusses whether Jeremy Corbyn was a good leader of the Labour Party.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 10:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Labour leadership: Sir Keir Starmer enters race

BBC Local News: London -- The shadow Brexit secretary says Labour needs to "rebuild fast" to restore trust in the party.
BBC Local News

Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer enters race to replace Jeremy Corbyn

Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer enters race to replace Jeremy CorbynThe vocal Remain supporter is the fifth MP to launch their bid to become leader following the party's worst general election defeat since 1935.
Daily Record


