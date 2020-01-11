Global  

Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas extradition bid inappropriate, says US

BBC News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The US State Department says it would be an "abuse" to send suspect Anne Sacoolas back to the UK.
News video: Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife

Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife 00:34

 The Home Office has said it has submitted an extradition request for the suspect charged in connection with the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn. Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing the 19-year-old’s death by dangerous driving last month.

Dunn family 'incredibly reassured' by Home Secretary meeting [Video]Dunn family 'incredibly reassured' by Home Secretary meeting

The family of Harry Dunn were “incredibly reassured” to meet with Home Secretary Priti Patel, as her office considers extraditing the US suspect charged with causing the teenager’s death by..

Boris Johnson on decision to charge Anne Sacoolas [Video]Boris Johnson on decision to charge Anne Sacoolas

Boris Johnson says the British government continues to make representations to US authorities on behalf of Harry Dunn’s family – after prosecutors charged Anne Sacoolas with causing his death..

Harry Dunn suspect Anne Sacoolas hit with extradition request by UK Government

Harry Dunn suspect Anne Sacoolas hit with extradition request by UK GovernmentThe Home Office says it has formally asked the USA to send Sacoolas back to Britain after she was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Harry Dunn crash: US calls UK extradition request for Anne Sacoolas 'highly inappropriate'

American diplomat's wife has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving of teenage motorcyclist
