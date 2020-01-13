Global  

Masters 2020: Stephen Maguire beats Neil Robertson; David Gilbert defeats Mark Allen

BBC Local News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Cambridgeshire -- Stephen Maguire fights back from 5-1 behind to beat Neil Robertson 6-5, before David Gilbert thrashes Mark Allen in the Masters first round.
Masters 2020: Stephen Maguire beats Neil Robertson in opening round

Stephen Maguire fights back from 5-1 behind to beat Neil Robertson 6-5 in the opening round of the Masters.
BBC Sport

Gilbert eases past Allen at Masters

BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Stephen Maguire fights back from 5-1 behind to beat Neil Robertson 6-5, before David Gilbert thrashes Mark Allen...
BBC Local News Also reported by •BBC Sport

