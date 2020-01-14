Global  

Madalyn Davis death: Police review CCTV footage over Sydney cliff fall

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Australian police are investigating the circumstances of how Madalyn Davis died at Diamond Bay.
British woman Madalyn Davis dies in Sydney cliff fall

Madalyn Davis, 21, from Lincolnshire, is reported to have fallen from the Diamond Bay cliff tops.
BBC News

'Should be utterly ashamed': Sickening reaction to tourist's shocking death

Friends of the British tourist who fell from a cliff in Sydney's eastern suburbs have defended the awful "mistake" that led to her death.Madalyn Davis, 21,...
New Zealand Herald


