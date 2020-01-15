Labour leadership candidate Jess Phillips explains how being a Brummie will help her beat Boris Johnson
Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips speaks about her campaign to become the next leader of the Labour Party.
Jess Phillips, one of the final five in the Labour leadership campaign, visits a school in South London to speak to parents and children. Report by Woodsli. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Labour leadership candidate Jess Phillips visits school 02:07
