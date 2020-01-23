Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Harry Dunn crash: US turns down extradition request for Anne Sacoolas, family spokesperson says

Independent Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The US has turned down an extradition request for an American woman charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn, a family spokesperson has said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. denies Britain's extradition request for diplomat's wife

U.S. denies Britain's extradition request for diplomat's wife 01:10

 The United States has declined Britain's request for the extradition of a U.S. diplomat's wife who was involved in a car crash last year that killed a British teenager, the State Department said on Thursday. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case [Video]US Secretary of State rejects extradition request for suspect in Harry Dunn case

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has turned down the extradition request for US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who was charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Queen Elizabeth Saya Harry Can No Longer Use 'HRH' Title [Video]Queen Elizabeth Saya Harry Can No Longer Use "HRH" Title

After two weeks of turmoil within Britain's royal family, the Queen has struck a deal with Prince Harry and Meghan. The deal comes after the announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan that they were..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Won't Hand Over Wife Of American Diplomat Wanted In Fatal U.K. Car Crash

The State Department says Anne Sacoolas has diplomatic immunity and will not be returned to face dangerous driving charges related to the Aug. 27 death of...
NPR Also reported by •FOXNews.com

America rejects extradition request for woman charged over death of Harry Dunn

America rejects extradition request for woman charged over death of Harry DunnAnne Sacoolas has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving but the wife of a US spy fled to the US and is claiming diplomatic immunity.
Daily Record

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.