Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Boris Johnson news – live: Tory MPs demand HS2 scrapped after damning new report, as EU officials sign Brexit withdrawal deal

Independent Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Follow all the latest developments
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brexit: Government suffers fourth defeat in the Lords [Video]Brexit: Government suffers fourth defeat in the Lords

The Government has suffered a fourth defeat in the Lords over Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal as peers backed a move to ensure the rights of child refugees to be reunited with their families in the UK...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Sadiq Khan announces 'Green New Deal' for a carbon neutral London by 2030 [Video]Sadiq Khan announces 'Green New Deal' for a carbon neutral London by 2030

Sadiq Khan says he will make London carbon-neutral city by 2030 if he is re-elected as mayor of the capital later this year. The Labour politician’s pledge to tackle air pollution forms part of his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson news – live: Tory MPs urge churches to ring bells for Brexit after PM's Big Ben bongs plea, as Momentum faces backlash over 'ludicrous' Labour leadership ballot

Follow all the latest developments
Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: UK will rejoin EU claims Brussels chief, as Tory squabble erupts over Big Ben bong for Brexit plans

Follow all the latest developments
Independent


Tweets about this

graham_r

Graham Richardson RT @PeterStefanovi2: What would you like to see on BBC news today A. More stories about where Harry & Meghan want to live B. An exposé of… 1 minute ago

sancancook

sandee RT @Mandoline_Blue: Ian Blackford is beyond superb. The dynamic duo of him & Sturgeon make me want to move to Scotland even more “After the… 1 minute ago

ladyjedi

Darkchilde RT @MrRemain: As long as he can get the soundbite out, it doesn't matter if he later retracts. In the Brexity propaganda videos his comment… 3 minutes ago

FrankBullitt39

FRANK BULLITT RT @BBCPolitics: The heads of the European Commission and Council have signed the Withdrawal Agreement The Brexit document is now on its w… 5 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Chief Exec of Aston Villa signs letter to Boris Johnson backing #hs2 high speed line https://t.co/YGGLWqbfF4 6 minutes ago

myerschrismyer1

Chris Myers RT @mcahs2: Tory MPs urge Boris Johnson to scrap #HS2 after damning new report, as EU officials sign Brexit withdrawal deal - follow live h… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.