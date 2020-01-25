Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billy Gilmour earns Frank Lampard 'trust' as Chelsea boss heaps praise on wonderkid

Daily Record Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Billy Gilmour earns Frank Lampard 'trust' as Chelsea boss heaps praise on wonderkidThe midfielder was a second half sub against Hull and Lampard was thrilled with his performance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Frank Lampard: We didn't capitalise on our opportunities

Frank Lampard: We didn't capitalise on our opportunities 01:12

 Despite a comfortable victory against Hull City, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard felt his squad did not fully capitalise on their opportunities.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard unsure on Abraham injury [Video]Lampard unsure on Abraham injury

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reacts to Tammy Abraham picking up an ankle injury against Arsenal that could keep him out for a fortnight.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:19Published

Lampard: Giroud departure not agreed yet [Video]Lampard: Giroud departure not agreed yet

Olivier Giroud's departure from Chelsea to Inter Milan has not yet been agreed, says Blues boss Frank Lampard.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Outstanding’: Frank Lampard raves about Chelsea FC star despite 1-0 defeat

Frank Lampard lavished praise on N’Golo Kante for his “outstanding” performance in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday...
The Sport Review

Expected Chelsea lineup vs Hull as Willy Caballero replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga

Expected Chelsea lineup vs Hull as Willy Caballero replaces Kepa ArrizabalagaChelsea boss Frank Lampard is set to rotate his squad for the FA Cup clash against Hull on Saturday
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Billy Gilmour earns Frank Lampard 'trust' as Chelsea boss heaps praise on wonderkid https://t.co/6fVrxh8U6g https://t.co/Zx5P7YyTKi 4 minutes ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Billy Gilmour earns Frank Lampard 'trust' as Chelsea boss heaps praise on wonderkid https://t.co/1p9EFttMIb via @NewsNowUK 15 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Billy Gilmour earns Frank Lampard 'trust' as Chelsea boss heaps praise on wonderkid: https://t.co/gSKAL8dukc 23 minutes ago

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport Billy Gilmour earns Frank Lampard 'trust' as Chelsea boss heaps praise on wonderkid https://t.co/nJuBZSVuCV https://t.co/C5pJGe8o67 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.