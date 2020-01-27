Global  

Lil Nas X wins big at the Grammys in all-pink Versace ‘cowboy dominatrix’ outfit

PinkNews Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Rap star and iconic gay cowboy Lil Nas X has won two Grammys for his viral hit “Old Town Road”. At the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Lil Nas X took home Best Video and Best Pop Group performance. Billie Eilish and Lizzo joined Lil Nas X to emerge as the big winners … Continued The post Lil...
News video: Inside Spotify's Best New Artist Grammy Party With Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & Lizzo | Billboard News

Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter [Video]Billy Ray Cyrus Dedicates Grammy Wins To Kobe Bryant And Daughter

Billy Ray Cyrus won two Grammys at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. He won Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo-Group Performance with Lil Nas X. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Billie Eilish named Best New Artist at the Grammys [Video]Billie Eilish named Best New Artist at the Grammys

Teenage star Billie Eilish has been named Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lil Nas X Rocks Head-to-Toe Pink Cowboy Outfit at Grammys 2020

Lil Nas X steps out in in style for the 2020 Grammy Awards! The rapper and his “Old Town Road” collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus joined forces at the event held...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just JaredBillboard.comE! Online

Best-dressed at the Grammys 2020: Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Lil Nas X turn heads on the red carpet

From Lizzo's angelic Atelier Versace dress to Ariana Grande's giant Giambattista Valli gown, here are the best-dress stars at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
USATODAY.com


