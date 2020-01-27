Lil Nas X wins big at the Grammys in all-pink Versace ‘cowboy dominatrix’ outfit

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Rap star and iconic gay cowboy Lil Nas X has won two Grammys for his viral hit “Old Town Road”. At the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Lil Nas X took home Best Video and Best Pop Group performance. Billie Eilish and Lizzo joined Lil Nas X to emerge as the big winners … Continued The post Lil... 👓 View full article

