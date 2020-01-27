Global  

Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal: Arteta pleased with 'courageous' Gunners in FA Cup win

BBC News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his young side showed "courage" to overcome struggling Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium and set up an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Portsmouth.
News video: Mikel Arteta not expecting good news on Shkodran Mustafi injury

Mikel Arteta not expecting good news on Shkodran Mustafi injury 00:35

 Mikel Arteta fears Shkodran Mustafi suffered a nasty ankle injury in Arsenal’s 2-1 FA Cup win at Bournemouth. Mustafi was carried off on a stretcher having landed awkwardly as the Gunners secured a fifth-round clash at Portsmouth. The 27-year-old Germany defender will have scans on Tuesday to...

Arsenal bounce back from poor first half to beat Leeds 1-0 [Video]Arsenal bounce back from poor first half to beat Leeds 1-0

Mikel Arteta admitted he was left demanding more from his Arsenal players as they recovered from a poor first-half performance to beat Leeds and advance to the FA Cup fourth-round. The Gunners were..

Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview [Video]Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Arsenal's upcoming FA Cup clash against Championship leaders Leeds.

Arsenal predicted line up and team news for FA Cup clash away to Bournemouth as Mikel Arteta prepares to name strong side, including Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to name a strong side for the FA Cup clash away to Bournemouth on Monday night, despite his having such an injury-ravaged squad....
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london

Arsenal tipped to ‘go all the way’ in the FA Cup this season

Alan Smith believes that Arsenal have what it takes to “go all the way” in the FA Cup under Mikel Arteta this season. The Gunners are currently preparing for...
The Sport Review


