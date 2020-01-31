Global  

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton ‘refusing to do his job’ because he opposes same-sex marriage

PinkNews Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The Republican attorney general of Texas Ken Paxton has said he will refuse to defend a state body that rebuked an anti-LGBT judge. Paxton, an avowed opponent of LGBT+ equality who fought bitterly against same-sex marriage, has refused to defend the state agency who took action against Dianne Hensley. Dianne Hensley, who...
Texas attorney general evades gay marriage case for beliefs

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas attorney general is not defending a state agency being sued for punishing a judge who refuses to marry same-sex couples because the...
Seattle Times

