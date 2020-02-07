Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Shamima Begum > Shamima Begum loses first stage of legal challenge against decision to revoke British citizenship

Shamima Begum loses first stage of legal challenge against decision to revoke British citizenship

Independent Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Shamima Begum has lost the first stage of a legal challenge against the decision to revoke her British citizenship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Shamima Begum loses first stage of appeal over citizenship

Shamima Begum loses first stage of appeal over citizenship 01:59

 Shamima Begum has lost the first stage of her appeal against the government's decision to remove her UK citizenship.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Family lawyer reacts to Begum decision [Video]Family lawyer reacts to Begum decision

Tasnime Akunjee, the family lawyer of Shamima Begum, reacts to the news that she lost the first stage of a legal challenge against the decision to revoke her British citizenship. Report by Etemadil...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:11Published

Begum loses first stage of legal challenge to removal of British citizenship [Video]Begum loses first stage of legal challenge to removal of British citizenship

Shamima Begum – one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join so-called Islamic State – has lost the first stage of a legal challenge against the decision to revoke her..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shamima Begum loses first stage of appeal over citizenship

The 20-year-old, who went to Syria to join Islamic State, was stripped of her UK citizenship in 2019.
BBC News

Shamima Begum to find out if revocation of British citizenship was lawful

Shamima Begum – one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join so-called Islamic State – is set to find out whether the decision to...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WaddeyAli

waddey (ވައްޑެ) 🎈 RT @SkyNews: IS bride Shamima Begum has lost the first stage of a legal challenge against the decision to revoke her British citizenship ht… 24 seconds ago

PhilipCJames

Philip C James 🕷️🕯️ RT @Bonn1eGreer: I understand that I can be stripped of #BritishNationality. I'm a naturalised citizen. But someone BORN here? Really? Wh… 30 seconds ago

Kleesho

Mandy Who is paying for lawyer Daniel Furner ? Shamima Begum loses first stage of appeal over citizenship https://t.co/LGgcy7w9ff 1 minute ago

TonyStock60

Tony Stock RT @Stop_The_EU: Shamima Begum loses first stage of appeal over citizenship. https://t.co/cxHbRNQBGs 3 minutes ago

TheCeefax

Ceefax ⠞⠓⠑⠉⠑ checking out the Curious corners 📷 RT @BustingCrimes: I for one, am terribly sorry to hear this. Oh well, bad luck #ShamimaBegum BBC News - Shamima Begum loses first stage o… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.