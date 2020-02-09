British Airways flight breaks transatlantic record – thanks to Storm Ciara

A British Airways flight has broken the record for the fastest-ever subsonic flight between New York and London, reaching a top speed of more than 1,287km/h.

British Airways records fastest ever New York-London flight at more than 800mph, as Storm Ciara ... A British Airways flight has likely broken the fastest-ever subsonic New York to London crossing time after reaching speeds of more than 800mph. ...

WorldNews 10 hours ago



