British Airways flight breaks transatlantic record – thanks to Storm Ciara

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
A British Airways plane is thought to have made the fastest ever flight by a conventional airliner from New York to London.
 British Airways has set a new record for the fastest subsonic flight between New York and London.

A British Airways flight has broken the record for the fastest-ever subsonic flight between New York and London, reaching a top speed of more than 1,287km/h.
A British Airways flight has likely broken the fastest-ever subsonic New York to London crossing time after reaching speeds of more than 800mph.
