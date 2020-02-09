Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Boris Johnson > HS2: Boris Johnson set to give green light for multi-billion pound rail project

HS2: Boris Johnson set to give green light for multi-billion pound rail project

Independent Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham calls for PM to bring forward railway to link northern cities
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iharding51

Ian Harding RT @YouGov: Boris Johnson is set to give the green light to HS2. Last month we found that by 39% to 34% Brits are against the project, with… 1 hour ago

LongEatonLife

Long Eaton Life Boris Johnson to give HS2 green light despite Tory fears PM will promise range of other infrastructure projects to… https://t.co/3BEJPHh7h0 5 hours ago

jcopcutt

Jackie Copcutt RT @FreshwaterUK: .@BorisJohnson is expected to give the green light to the first section of #HS2 in an announcement to parliament tomorrow… 7 hours ago

ralph53x

ralph barrett Boris Johnson set to give green light for HS2 https://t.co/nuy9HX6CBh 7 hours ago

FreshwaterUK

Freshwater .@BorisJohnson is expected to give the green light to the first section of #HS2 in an announcement to parliament to… https://t.co/woTzOKTTyo 8 hours ago

EPScotland

EP Scotland Boris Johnson to give HS2 green light despite Tory fears. https://t.co/KnscCSWRw6 . #HS2 #environment 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.