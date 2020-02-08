Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Sinn Fein surge in Irish election a wake-up call for unionism

Sinn Fein surge in Irish election a wake-up call for unionism

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The exit poll in the Irish elections have sent seismic shocks through the political system, given the historic surge in first-preference votes for Sinn Fein, which equals the two other big parties Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election

Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election 00:51

 The exit poll results have been described as a “statistical tie”.No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some complexion is almost inevitable.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election [Video]Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election

A day of surprises has threatened to shake up the political establishment in Ireland, after the country's early general election results produced a surge of support for Sinn Fein.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published

Ireland faces political gridlock amid Sinn Fein surge [Video]Ireland faces political gridlock amid Sinn Fein surge

Ireland began counting votes on Sunday in a national election that an exit poll indicated would show a historic breakthrough for left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein but leave a fractured political..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Varadkar may lose power as Sinn Fein surge upends Irish politics

Ireland's election is in the balance after a surge in Sinn Fein's support upended the nation's traditional two-party power structure.
Sydney Morning Herald

Setback for Varadkar as Sinn Fein surges in historic but inconclusive Irish election

Setback for Varadkar as Sinn Fein surges in historic but inconclusive Irish electionIreland's left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein party shattered the country's centre-right status quo with its strongest-ever performance in this weekend's general...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Richard03126213

RickyN RT @Sir__Walsingham: Seeing the Sinn Fein surge in the Republic's General Election. Must say it's nice of the Irish voters to give us a gli… 32 seconds ago

titulitos

Opineitor RT @Independent_ie: Election 2020 live blog: Sinn Féin surge as first seats filled across the country https://t.co/fwe7DVowyu https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

lahautj

Gaius RT @OccuWorld: Irish election too close to call as ‘historic’ surge by left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein stuns establishment https://t.co/5qr… 8 minutes ago

katyballs

Katy Balls RT @FraserNelson: The Sinn Fein surge has thrown Varadkar and transformed Irish politics: my blog on the end of the Ireland's two-party sys… 10 minutes ago

lefoudubaron

Jonathan admits you may be right I know Irish journalists tend to laugh at political commentary from across the sea but Fraser Nelson’s piece seems… https://t.co/LsrG1L6ctF 20 minutes ago

jigilela

Stephen 'Historic' surge by left-wing nationalist Sinn Fein stuns establishment - Irish general election 'too close to call' https://t.co/m2gZOwTAe3 20 minutes ago

franbulwer

frances bulwer #FBPE RT @ciarariordan: ‘Despite being a nationalist party, this surge in support is not, like the Brexit vote, a vote against the EU. Sinn Féin… 27 minutes ago

UkPele001

ive been sent from mars @dmacl1983 @akmaciver No that’s 100% wrong the Sinn Fein surge was because young Irish people are sick to death of… https://t.co/MsKcR6FpyI 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.