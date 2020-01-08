Global  

More Government climate action needed, says Gove

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Michael Gove has acknowledged that the Government needs to do more to show leadership on global warming, as the UK prepares to host crucial UN climate talks.
