Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle: All the MPs now running the UK and the ones sacked

Wales Online Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle: All the MPs now running the UK and the ones sackedBoris Johnson has carried out his second reshuffle
Leadsom remains tight-lipped over cabinet future [Video]Leadsom remains tight-lipped over cabinet future

Andrea Leadsom refused to be drawn over her future as a government minister when questioned outside her home in central London as she left for work. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:26Published

Members of the Cabinet arrive at Downing Street [Video]Members of the Cabinet arrive at Downing Street

Members of Boris Johnson's cabinet including Jacob Rees Mogg, Matt Hancock and Nicky Morgan arrive for Thursday's meeting ahead of next week's expected cabinet reshuffle. Report by Barnetth. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:32Published

david_harman_uk

David Harman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺🌍 #Rejoin RT @Independent: Boris Johnson prepares to axe top Tory ministers, as fresh questions raised over his Caribbean holiday - follow live https… 19 seconds ago

nottobeneutral

yvonne davies RT @Kevin_Maguire: Bad reshuffle start by Boris Johnson to sack Julian Smith when as N Ireland Sec he helped restore power sharing. There g… 24 seconds ago

CarlyJay20

Carly Jay 🐝 RT @alexwickham: Cox out His constant grand-standing annoyed No10 Like Julian Smith, he was not seen as helpful during the Brexit difficu… 27 seconds ago

BeverlyHornny

Beverly D. hornny RT @SkyNews: PM Boris Johnson has arrived at Downing Street as promotions into the Cabinet begin. Follow live updates from the #cabinetres… 36 seconds ago

ReaphLtd

John Roberts Cabinet reshuffle: Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson not to abolish aid department " Lets hope he does charity begin… https://t.co/nrY0FuXkdl 37 seconds ago

LeavesSingtoMe

Pleasant RT @LBC: Esther McVey says she has been sacked as housing minister. Follow the latest here: https://t.co/yUURo4A3DM 40 seconds ago

hodekin1

Jeff O'Regan Cabinet reshuffle: Esther McVey, Andrea Leadsom and Julian Smith sacked – live news. Does Boris Johnson have a prob… https://t.co/mqK5RK7Rk5 51 seconds ago

AtlantoCeltica

Atlanto Celtica Seeking to Move Beyond Brexit, Boris Johnson Starts to Reshape U.K. Government https://t.co/lMQzm4MYwL 59 seconds ago

