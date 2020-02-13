Global  

Reshuffle shock for Boris Johnson as Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 13 February 2020
Reshuffle shock for Boris Johnson as Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid resigns as ChancellorFormer Chancellor Sajid Javid walked out of the Cabinet after apparently refusing demands to sack his adviser.
Rishi Sunak ‘delighted’ to be appointed Chancellor [Video]Rishi Sunak ‘delighted’ to be appointed Chancellor

Rishi Sunak has told reporters he was “delighted” to be appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer after Sajid Javid dramatically quit in a row with Boris Johnson over his closest aides. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:44Published

Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor [Video]Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor

Sajid Javid has dramatically quit as Chancellor in a row with Boris Johnson over his closest aides.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published


Javid quits as Chancellor over row with Johnson

Sajid Javid has dramatically quit as Chancellor in a row with Boris Johnson over his closest aides.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •IndependentBBC NewsBBC Local NewsReutersRIA Nov.Daily Record

UK Treasury chief quits as Johnson shakes up Cabinet

LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury chief Sajid Javid has resigned — a shock move as Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes up his Conservative government, a spokesman...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •ReutersRIA Nov.Daily RecordBelfast Telegraph

