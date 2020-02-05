Global  

Veteran gay actor George Takei launches scathing attack on ‘homophobe’ Rush Limbaugh over Pete Buttigieg

PinkNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
George Takei did not hold back when criticising right-wing commentator Rush Limbaugh for his anti-gay remarks about Pete Buttigieg. The Star Trek actor spoke out after Limbaugh asked how parents would explain Buttigieg kissing his husband Chasten Buttigieg to their children. Limbaugh – who was handed a Presidential Medal...
