Veteran gay actor George Takei launches scathing attack on ‘homophobe’ Rush Limbaugh over Pete Buttigieg

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

George Takei did not hold back when criticising right-wing commentator Rush Limbaugh for his anti-gay remarks about Pete Buttigieg. The Star Trek actor spoke out after Limbaugh asked how parents would explain Buttigieg kissing his husband Chasten Buttigieg to their children. Limbaugh – who was handed a Presidential Medal... 👓 View full article

