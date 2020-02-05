Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Royal Bank of Scotland rebrands and hands special dividend to taxpayers

Royal Bank of Scotland rebrands and hands special dividend to taxpayers

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The Royal Bank of Scotland is to undergo a rebrand in the first major decision by new chief executive Alison Rose, changing its name to NatWest plc.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) vs Telus (TSX:T): Which Stock Is a Better Buy?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) is a solid dividend stock, but is a telecom giant a better buy?
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

Leo12611300

Disgruntled RT @Leo12611300: @NatWestBusiness @junesarpong @Linzi_Boyd @SimoneRoche @NorthPowerWomen Why are you pissing away money with podcasts and r… 23 minutes ago

Leo12611300

Disgruntled @NatWestBusiness @junesarpong @Linzi_Boyd @SimoneRoche @NorthPowerWomen Why are you pissing away money with podcast… https://t.co/94QaCjzo9C 28 minutes ago

EveningExpress

Evening Express Update: Royal Bank of Scotland rebrands and hands special dividend to taxpayers https://t.co/TrQEMERzrY https://t.co/kJMtq9Sdp1 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.