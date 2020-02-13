Banksy Valentine’s artwork vandalised after appearing in Bristol

A piece of street art in Bristol that was this week confirmed as a Banksy has been vandalised.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti British street artist Banksy has given a Valentine's Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:50Published 1 day ago ‘Banksy’ mural appears in Bristol, UK A new mural believed to be the work of street artist Banksy has appeared on a wall in Bristol. The black and white stencil of a girl with a catapult and a red paint splat, made of roses and plastic.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Banksy confirms Valentine’s Day-inspired art in Bristol is his work A piece of street art showing a young girl firing a slingshot of flowers at a building in Bristol is by Banksy, the elusive artist has confirmed.

Belfast Telegraph 1 day ago



Potential Banksy artwork appears in Bristol in time for Valentine’s Day A piece of street art has appeared in Banksy’s hometown of Bristol, with speculation that it could be the work of the elusive artist.

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago





Tweets about this