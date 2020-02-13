Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Banksy Valentine’s artwork vandalised after appearing in Bristol

Banksy Valentine’s artwork vandalised after appearing in Bristol

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
A piece of street art in Bristol that was this week confirmed as a Banksy has been vandalised.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Valentine's Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy appears in Bristol

Valentine's Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy appears in Bristol 00:37

 A new piece of Valentine&apos;s Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy has appeared in his home city of Bristol.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti [Video]Banksy plays with violence and innocence in Valentine's Day graffiti

British street artist Banksy has given a Valentine's Day gift to his home town of Bristol in western England with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published

‘Banksy’ mural appears in Bristol, UK [Video]‘Banksy’ mural appears in Bristol, UK

A new mural believed to be the work of street artist Banksy has appeared on a wall in Bristol. The black and white stencil of a girl with a catapult and a red paint splat, made of roses and plastic..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Banksy confirms Valentine’s Day-inspired art in Bristol is his work

A piece of street art showing a young girl firing a slingshot of flowers at a building in Bristol is by Banksy, the elusive artist has confirmed.
Belfast Telegraph

Potential Banksy artwork appears in Bristol in time for Valentine’s Day

A piece of street art has appeared in Banksy’s hometown of Bristol, with speculation that it could be the work of the elusive artist.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.