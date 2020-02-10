Sharon Osbourne stuns fans with new white hair after dying it red for 18 years



Recent related news from verified sources Sharon Osbourne Trades Signature Red Hair for White Hair After 18 Years Explaining 'The Talk' co-host's hair transformation, celebrity colorist Jack Martin reveals the star's new look arrives after several attempts that end up 'with...

AceShowbiz 5 hours ago



Olivia Colman stuns fans by looking unrecognisable with new hair at Oscars Usually brunette, the TV and film star arrived on the red carpet with her cropped hair in a light, icy shade

Tamworth Herald 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this