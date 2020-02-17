Global  

Coronavirus: UK couple on stricken cruise ship worry they have tested positive

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
A British couple on board a coronavirus-hit cruise ship are worried they have tested positive for the virus.
Credit: CBS2 LA
News video: 14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus 01:07

 Authorities have confirmed that 14 Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan and flown back to the United States late Sunday night and early Monday morning have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hundreds of Americans flown home from coronavirus-hit cruise ship [Video]Hundreds of Americans flown home from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

More than 300 American cruise liner passengers, including 14 who tested positive for coronavirus, were flown home to military bases in the United States, after two weeks under quarantine off Japan...

Duration: 02:50

Americans Return To U.S. After Coronavirus Is Found On Cruise Ship [Video]Americans Return To U.S. After Coronavirus Is Found On Cruise Ship

Around 300 Americans were forced to stay on the Diamond Princess cruise ship after the coronavirus was detected on board.

Duration: 02:14


Coronavirus: US passengers evacuated from cruise ship test positive for deadly virus

'Any who become symptomatic will be moved to the specialised containment area, where they will be treated,' say US agencies
Independent

British couple test positive for coronavirus while trapped on luxury cruise ship in Japan

British couple test positive for coronavirus while trapped on luxury cruise ship in JapanDavid and Sally Abel have been posting regular video updates online from on board the Diamond Princess in Yokohama.
Daily Record

