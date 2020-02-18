Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Johnny Marr praises Billie Eilish ahead of Bond song performance at Brit Awards

Johnny Marr praises Billie Eilish ahead of Bond song performance at Brit Awards

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Johnny Marr has hailed the decision to have Billie Eilish sing the new Bond theme song as “really inspired”.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Why Billie Eilish Stopped Reading Instagram Comments

Why Billie Eilish Stopped Reading Instagram Comments 00:36

 In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Billie Eilish said that she has stopped reading Instagram comments. Why? "It was ruining my life." Eilish said that online comments are worse now than they've ever been following her five Grammy wins at this year's ceremony. Finneas O'Connell said people's comments...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lewis Capaldi eyes next Bond theme song [Video]Lewis Capaldi eyes next Bond theme song

Lewis Capaldi eyes next Bond theme song He loves Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's title song for the new 'No Time To Die' movie and would love to emulate their success next time. Lewis Capaldi via..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:01Published

Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance [Video]Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance

Stormzy 'will be joined by 200 dancers and singers' for BRIT Awards performance The hitmaker is set to take to the stage at the prestigious ceremony tonight (18.02.20) at London's O2 Arena and it's..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish on Bond and online bullying

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, the singer speaks ahead of her performance at the Brit Awards.
BBC News

Billie Eilish: 'I stopped reading Instagram comments because it was ruining my life'

Eilish is currently preparing to debut a live performance at the Brit Awards of new Bond theme 'No Time to Die'
Independent Also reported by •AceShowbizBelfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nnamorata

Linda Poulnott RT @JMarrvellous: ⭐️ @Johnny_Marr praises @billieeilish ahead of Bond song performance at #BRITs Awards https://t.co/rmVDuegHQN 44 minutes ago

JMarrvellous

JohnnyMarrvellous ⭐️ @Johnny_Marr praises @billieeilish ahead of Bond song performance at #BRITs Awards https://t.co/rmVDuegHQN 1 hour ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Johnny Marr praises Billie Eilish ahead of Bond song performance at Brit Awards https://t.co/1HO2o8Wi8K 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.