First openly gay footballer Justin Fashanu finally inducted into Hall of Fame in heartfelt ceremony
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Late footballer Justin Fashanu has been posthumously inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame, in a moving ceremony. The Norwich City player’s niece, Amal Fashanu, received the the award on his behalf at the museum in Manchester on Wednesday – the first time an openly gay sportsperson has been...
