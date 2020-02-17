Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > First openly gay footballer Justin Fashanu finally inducted into Hall of Fame in heartfelt ceremony

First openly gay footballer Justin Fashanu finally inducted into Hall of Fame in heartfelt ceremony

PinkNews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Late footballer Justin Fashanu has been posthumously inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame, in a moving ceremony. The Norwich City player’s niece, Amal Fashanu, received the the award on his behalf at the museum in Manchester on Wednesday – the first time an openly gay sportsperson has been...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Justin's family are extremely honoured'

'Justin's family are extremely honoured' 01:05

 Justin Fashanu's family are "extremely honoured" that the late former Norwich footballer is being inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame, says his niece Amal.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Central inducts Dudik, '95 football into school's Hall of Fame [Video]Central inducts Dudik, '95 football into school's Hall of Fame

Central inducts Dudik, '95 football into school's Hall of Fame

Credit: KQTVPublished

'Justin Fashanu is an LGBT+ icon' [Video]'Justin Fashanu is an LGBT+ icon'

Proud Canaries fan group member Di Cunningham says Justin Fashanu should be remembered as an "LGBT+ icon", as well as a "magical footballer" for Norwich City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amal Fashanu describes joy as uncle Justin is finally inducted into football Hall of Fame

Amal Fashanu describes joy as uncle Justin is finally inducted into football Hall of FameEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Amal Fashanu was just nine years old when her uncle Justin took his life in 1998 - but now the only gay footballer in history is finally...
Daily Star

Amal Fashanu believes football still might not be ready for gay footballer

Amal Fashanu believes football still might not be ready for gay footballerEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Amal's uncle Justin was inducted into football's Hall of Fame on Wednesday - but he remains the only professional player ever to come out
Daily Star Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC News

Tweets about this

LidiaWilder

Lidia Gandolfi RT @FootballMuseum: Justin Fashanu, England's first and only openly gay male professional footballer, will be inducted into the #NFMHallOfF… 24 seconds ago

esinduhije1

emery sinduhije RT @DeniseSouthwort: JUSTIN FASHANU was the first Black £1,00000 footballer and openly gay Sadly he took his own life in 1998 .He was today… 4 minutes ago

Alison38Smith

Alison Anne Smith RT @SportsMediaLGBT: “I think it's a pivotal moment when we are finally recognising who #JustinFashanu was, not only as the openly gay foot… 5 minutes ago

paigietrinny

paigie triny RT @PinkNews: First openly gay footballer Justin Fashanu finally inducted into Hall of Fame in heartfelt ceremony https://t.co/HLkIfPzvmL 16 minutes ago

DeniseSouthwort

Denise Southworth JUSTIN FASHANU was the first Black £1,00000 footballer and openly gay Sadly he took his own life in 1998 .He was to… https://t.co/j4Aamr1PtH 33 minutes ago

Notts_TV

Notts TV Notts News: Former #NFFC player, the late Justin Fashanu, was inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fa… https://t.co/mfE138hVBJ 35 minutes ago

ModsOfDiversity

Models Of Diversity Justin Fashanu was born 59 years ago today. England's first and only openly gay male professional footballer, will… https://t.co/hwYbjgq9VL 40 minutes ago

davepperlmutter

David P Perlmutter - Author and Actor “ish” RT @leytonorientfc: Former Orient player Justin Fashanu, England's first and only openly gay professional footballer, is to be posthumously… 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.