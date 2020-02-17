Lidia Gandolfi RT @FootballMuseum: Justin Fashanu, England's first and only openly gay male professional footballer, will be inducted into the #NFMHallOfF… 24 seconds ago

emery sinduhije RT @DeniseSouthwort: JUSTIN FASHANU was the first Black £1,00000 footballer and openly gay Sadly he took his own life in 1998 .He was today… 4 minutes ago

Alison Anne Smith RT @SportsMediaLGBT: “I think it's a pivotal moment when we are finally recognising who #JustinFashanu was, not only as the openly gay foot… 5 minutes ago

paigie triny RT @PinkNews: First openly gay footballer Justin Fashanu finally inducted into Hall of Fame in heartfelt ceremony https://t.co/HLkIfPzvmL 16 minutes ago

Denise Southworth JUSTIN FASHANU was the first Black £1,00000 footballer and openly gay Sadly he took his own life in 1998 .He was to… https://t.co/j4Aamr1PtH 33 minutes ago

Notts TV Notts News: Former #NFFC player, the late Justin Fashanu, was inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fa… https://t.co/mfE138hVBJ 35 minutes ago

Models Of Diversity Justin Fashanu was born 59 years ago today. England's first and only openly gay male professional footballer, will… https://t.co/hwYbjgq9VL 40 minutes ago