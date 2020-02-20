Global  

Grace Millane killer jailed for 17 years

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A 28-year-old man has been jailed for at least 17 years for the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand.
News video: Grace Millane's killer jailed for 17 years

Grace Millane's killer jailed for 17 years 01:06

 The killer of British backpacker Grace Millane has been jailed for a minimum of 17 years. Ms Millane was strangled in an Auckland hotel room in 2018.

Grace Millane's mother addresses killer [Video]Grace Millane's mother addresses killer

Gillian Millane spoke to the court via video-link, saying her daughter 'died terrified and alone'.

Grace Millane’s killer jailed- why can’t we name him?

The killer of British backpacker Grace Millane has been handed a life sentence at Auckland High Court.
Belfast Telegraph

Grace Millane's heartbroken mum Gillian confronts twisted killer: 'You have ripped a hole in my heart'

Grace Millane's heartbroken mum Gillian confronts twisted killer: 'You have ripped a hole in my heart'A 28-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 17 years in prison
Tamworth Herald

