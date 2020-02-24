Global  

Stock markets extend brutal sell-off on coronavirus worries

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
European stock markets have continued plunging after the worst two-day losing streak for two years overnight on Wall Street on worries over the coronavirus outbreak.
 Investors on Wall Street are worried about the global impact of the coronavirus as it spreads outside of China. CBS2's Diane King reports.

Financial analyst Dennis Brewster joined 10News to discuss the economic fallout in U.S. markets over coronavirus fears.

Outbreaks are increasing across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and one again stock markets took a dive due to the potential for a worldwide epidemic. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

U.S. stock markets suffered their worst day in more than two years with the Dow Jones industrial average closing down 3.6 per cent, while Canada's main stock...
CP24

Stock markets have steadied after Monday’s dramatic falls amid fears over the spread of coronavirus, but experts warned of further shares pain to come as the...
Belfast Telegraph

