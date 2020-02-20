Global  

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Italy and Tenerife

Daily Record Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Two more people tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Italy and Tenerife168 Britons have been told to isolate themselves at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife
 Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in England, the Department of Health said. The two patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres after contracting the virus in Italy and Tenerife.

Guests in locked down Tenerife hotel to stay in isolation for 14 days [Video]Guests in locked down Tenerife hotel to stay in isolation for 14 days

Hundred of guests at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife are on lockdown for 14 days the regional government said on Wednesday (February 26). Four guests tested positive for coronavirus. An..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:13Published

CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad' [Video]CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53. CNN reports it now includes 36 passengers who were aboard..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Two more people test positive for coronavirus ‘passed on in Italy and Tenerife’

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in England, the Department of Health said.
Belfast Telegraph

More coronavirus cases in Iran's Qom; religious gatherings under threat

Iranian health officials urged all religious gatherings to be suspended in Qom, news agency ISNA said on Thursday, after two more people tested positive for the...
Reuters


ohjaai

TABRIA MAJORS RT @BBCPolitics: 7,132 people in the UK have been tested for coronavirus - 13 tested positive - says Health Secretary Matt Hancock “We exp… 5 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Two more people tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Italy and Tenerife: https://t.co/uJf3iDDFC5 16 minutes ago

anamaz13

ana maria molanoz RT @QuickTake: A Japanese cruise liner with more than 3,000 people on board was in quarantine Tuesday after a passenger, who had already le… 22 minutes ago

polymathpuppet

ℳichael G. #BlueWave🌊🇺🇲 #RejoinEU 🇪🇺 #FBPE RT @BBCNewsnight: 2 more people have tested positive in the UK for the Covid-19 coronavirus. How prepared is the UK to enact its strategy… 36 minutes ago

