Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Sadiq Khan suggests Pete Buttigieg could beat Donald Trump in a presidential election

Sadiq Khan suggests Pete Buttigieg could beat Donald Trump in a presidential election

PinkNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said that Democrats need to pick a candidate “who can beat Trump” in the presidential election, and said Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg are “interesting”. In an interview with Politico, Khan suggested that other candidates such as Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg Deletes Controversial Anti-Sanders Tweet

Buttigieg Deletes Controversial Anti-Sanders Tweet 00:32

 Pete Buttigieg's tweeting has gotten him into trouble. “We can’t afford a scenario where it comes down to Donald Trump with his nostalgia for the social order of the 1950's and Bernie Sanders with his nostalgia for the revolutionary politics of the 1960's. #DemDebate,” The tweet attempted to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Cuba Problem [Video]Sanders Cuba Problem

Bernie Sanders campaign is doing well. He won the first three nominating contests. However, he has a major problem: his admiration of Fidel Castro. On 60-Minutes, Sanders praised Castro's Cuban..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Kansas City to host Democratic presidential forum ahead of Missouri primary [Video]Kansas City to host Democratic presidential forum ahead of Missouri primary

Kansas City to host Democratic presidential forum ahead of Missouri primary

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg blasted the ‘revolutionary politics of the 1960s’ and people were quick to point out the obvious

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg blasted the “revolutionary politics of the 1960s” and countless people were quick to give him a short...
PinkNews Also reported by •Newsy

Tucker Carlson, bestie of draft dodger Donald Trump, goes on bizarre rant about Pete Buttigieg’s military service

US Democratic presidential nominee Pete Buttigieg has been accused of lying about his military service by conservative commentariat Tucker Carlson in a seriously...
PinkNews Also reported by •Earn The Necklace

You Might Like


Tweets about this

7thclouds

冨田麻里（7thclouds公式ツィート RT @PinkNews: Sadiq Khan suggests Pete Buttigieg could beat Donald Trump in a presidential election https://t.co/3NGLU8MgdX 16 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Sadiq Khan suggests Pete Buttigieg could beat Donald Trump in a presidential election https://t.co/3NGLU8MgdX 24 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս RT @pinknews: Sadiq Khan suggests Pete Buttigieg could beat Donald Trump in a presidential election… https://t.co/ObIRH9OWx3 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.