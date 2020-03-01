Global  

Tottenham 2-3 Wolves: Raul Jimenez scores winner as visitors go sixth

BBC News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Raul Jimenez scores the winner as Wolves move above Tottenham and boost their Champions League hopes.
Jimenez winner at Tottenham sends Wolves sixth

Raul Jimenez scores the winner as Wolves move above Tottenham and boost their Champions League hopes.
BBC News

Wolves battle back to beat Tottenham and boost Champions League hopes

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Nuno Espirito Santo's team twice trailed before Raul Jimenez's late winner lifted them above Spurs in the Premier...
Independent

whats_new_2day

WhatsNew2Day Tottenham 2-3 Wolves: Raul Jimenez scores winner because Spurs is STUNNED by Nuno Espirito Santo’s men… https://t.co/em2tV0j5mp 34 seconds ago

Snarlingwolf1

Snarlingwolf RT @PL_Statistics: 🇲🇽 Raul Jimenez vs. Tottenham: - 1 goal ⚽️ - 1 chance created - 5 shots - 19 passes completed (67%) - 3 dribbles (100%)… 34 seconds ago

Ask_Figggs

The Figzolorean RT @JPW_NBCSports: 🇲🇽⚽️🔥 Raul Jimenez doing Raul Jimenez things. Mexico's striker scores his 22nd goal of the season for Wolves and gives t… 38 seconds ago

rouut

Rouut Tottenham 2-3 Wolves: Raul Jimenez scores winner as Spurs are STUNNED by Nuno Espirito Santo's men… https://t.co/5y0DxItmuX 39 seconds ago

genadamedia

genadamedia Raul Jimenez fires Wolves into a 3-2 lead against Tottenham | Premier League | NBC Sports https://t.co/3qPeF8takY 1 minute ago

JesusDiaz1049

Jesus RT @Goalnaldo: Raul Jimenez puts Wolves ahead vs Tottenham! Raul is definitely one of the best strikers in the world https://t.co/ggw2kSFH… 2 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Tottenham 2-3 Wolves: Raul Jimenez scores winner as visitors go sixth) has been published on The Globe - https://t.co/kQy4JzYkPs 3 minutes ago

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com Tottenham 2-3 Wolves: Raul Jimenez winner dents Spurs' top-four hopes https://t.co/hHwZy5Zstk 3 minutes ago

