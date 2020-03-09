Global  

Trevor Phillips: Anti-racism campaigner suspended by Labour over Islamophobia allegations

Independent Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Former chair of equalities watchdog accused party of trying to stifle debate
Credit: LBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Equality campaigner Trevor Phillips on his suspension from Labour

Equality campaigner Trevor Phillips on his suspension from Labour 05:13

 Equality campaigner Trevor Phillips on his suspension from Labour

Tweets about this

respectatworkuk

Safia Boot RT @Zubhaque: There are now over 300 cases of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party, which is in government, and yet all we're hearing abo… 6 seconds ago

markdoidge

Mark Doidge RT @soniasodha: This isn’t a comment on the timing or politics of Labour’s decision to suspend him but all those defending Trevor Phillips… 10 seconds ago

janavril2

Janis Carlton RT @drpjeya: Does anyone else think its odd that Trevor Phillips, the anti racism campaigner and head of the Equities Commission, who trigg… 41 seconds ago

Dilshad2Khan

Dilshad Khan Labour suspends Trevor Phillips from the party over 'Islamophobia' allegations - Mirror Online https://t.co/umlTbjBjbj 43 seconds ago

no_2_isis

Adnan Raza RT @BWhytelaw: To call Trevor Phillips an 'anti-racism' campaigner means you haven't been paying attention over the last few decades @Indep… 50 seconds ago

broncoskolar

Pasteur Eyes #UTA RT @relovedreams: 'Leading anti racist campaigner' Don't remember the media describing @Marcwads @Jackiew80333500 @DerbyChrisW this way Ma… 1 minute ago

relovedreams

Lil'oldme 'Leading anti racist campaigner' Don't remember the media describing @Marcwads @Jackiew80333500 @DerbyChrisW this w… https://t.co/PQBcOy1Mrs 2 minutes ago

LoveJuggernaut

Jimmy RT @FraserNelson: The anti-racism campaigner Trevor Phillips has reportedly been suspended from the Labour party over allegations of Islamo… 2 minutes ago

