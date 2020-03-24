Lady Gaga delays release of new album Chromatica amid coronavirus

Brian Espinal RT @raybae689: Lady Gaga Delays Album over Coronavirus: We Should 'Be Able to Dance... Hug and Kiss' at Release Time https://t.co/ltcMAg9RQ… 46 seconds ago

Evening Standard Lady Gaga delays album release over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/DaR5k9xjOq 11 minutes ago

Chris RT @RecordingAcad: Much of the #music industry has been hit hard and has been forced to adapt to a new normal of quarantining and social di… 38 minutes ago

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs Much of the #music industry has been hit hard and has been forced to adapt to a new normal of quarantining and soci… https://t.co/LMl4Iwi76V 40 minutes ago

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Lady Gaga Delays Album over Coronavirus: We Should ‘Be Able to Dance… Hug and Kiss’ at Release Time | Breitbart https://t.co/g2ELn20TGP 1 hour ago

The Irishman via @BreitbartNews Lady Gaga Delays Album over Coronavirus: We Should 'Be Able to Dance... Hug and Kiss' at Release… https://t.co/pVznqhmwrF 1 hour ago