Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Ashley Young offers coronavirus advice from Milan

Ashley Young offers coronavirus advice from Milan

BBC News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Inter Milan's Ashley Young advises people on how to avoid contracting coronavirus while living in one of the world's worst affected regions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

antonybones

tony wood Coronavirus: Ashley Young offers advice on avoiding disease | Football News | Sky Sports obey the rules , why shoul… https://t.co/0zDjn0RUAd 5 minutes ago

Godzygodzy

Simply_Godzy™ Ashley Young offers coronavirus advice from Milan https://t.co/s3VYWf5weG https://t.co/Epa0L6dDyV 36 minutes ago

iKhloe01

iKhloe RT @lindaikeji: Footballer Ashley Young offers advice on staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/c5I5jd4jZC https://t.co/… 47 minutes ago

dollarlandforum

Dollarland Footballer Ashley Young offers advice on staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/LdLzGPSOi5 https://t.co/FSBQX3K6gO 56 minutes ago

newsheadlinesng

News Headlines Footballer Ashley Young offers advice on staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic READ MORE https://t.co/HntotIxNHF 1 hour ago

khpintl

KHP International Footballer Ashley Young offers advice on staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/lxmEvFmaWq https://t.co/nrZjHoC5qu 1 hour ago

Officialmatini

Martini Animashaun Footballer Ashley Young offers advice on staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/xcfoFsrlCy https://t.co/4Lu4hxmsbY 1 hour ago

jagabanFm

Jagaban FM Footballer Ashley Young offers advice on staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/jWX2EapAdh https://t.co/ujhD74RlKR 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.