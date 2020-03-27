Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > How to watch the entire Star Wars saga in order

How to watch the entire Star Wars saga in order

Hereford Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
It’s an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan. The first two episodes of The Mandalorian have finally arrived in the UK, new episodes of The Clone Wars are hitting Disney+ each week, The Rise of Skywalker arrives on digital on the 13th April, and Lucasfilm just announced an entirely new era of Star Wars—The High Republic—that will explore the universe hundreds of years before the Skywalker saga takes place.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

julio563jvv

WHOLIO I have decided to re watch the entire Star Wars franchise in chronological order during this stay at home stuff 4 minutes ago

Clepe_Christine

baby grinch lockdown got me doing things I’ve never done in my entire life........ like watch Star Wars 6 hours ago

malvernlocal

Malvern Local RT @malvernlocal: How to watch the entire Star Wars saga in order https://t.co/3MiaNaoifG 9 hours ago

kom_uhn_sens

🤫 Just gonna watch (finally) the entire Star Wars franchise. Ya know... to balance the force. 10 hours ago

Gabikate

Gabi Mills Our 11 year old wants to watch the entire Star Wars back catalogue. I say yes, yippee, and hurrah @HamillHimself https://t.co/Iq6tN0WuMi 13 hours ago

LedburyReporter

Ledbury Reporter How to watch the entire Star Wars saga in order https://t.co/6wpwMYpkgo 15 hours ago

malvernlocal

Malvern Local How to watch the entire Star Wars saga in order https://t.co/3MiaNaoifG 15 hours ago

paestateagents

P A Estates Ltd RT @Glasgow_Times: Has anyone got the new channel yet? https://t.co/3XkThu4uYP 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.