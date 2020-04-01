Doctor who came out of retirement to help NHS dies Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Dr Alfa Saadu had retired in 2017 after spending almost 40 years working in hospitals. After coming back to treat coronavirus patients he contracted Covid-19 and has died Dr Alfa Saadu had retired in 2017 after spending almost 40 years working in hospitals. After coming back to treat coronavirus patients he contracted Covid-19 and has died 👓 View full article

