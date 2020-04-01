Global  

Doctor who came out of retirement to help NHS dies

Wales Online Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Doctor who came out of retirement to help NHS diesDr Alfa Saadu had retired in 2017 after spending almost 40 years working in hospitals. After coming back to treat coronavirus patients he contracted Covid-19 and has died
