Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Brighton Pride cancelled

Brighton Pride cancelled

Brighton and Hove News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Brighton Pride has cancelled this year’s parade and street party in response to the coronavirus crisis. The organisers said: “It is with a heavy heart that Brighton and Hove Pride have taken the difficult decision to postpone our landmark 30th anniversary celebrations that were due to take place on ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brightonargus

Brighton Argus Organisers at this year's @PrideBrighton say they have made the "heartbreaking decision" to cancel the event on its… https://t.co/EX04gkFPT6 1 minute ago

Jazaroo1

Jas🤠 Brighton Pride has been cancelled this year so here’s some pics from last year with @Carmen_Dupoo bc it was one of… https://t.co/tEsYf4VVUq 3 minutes ago

MayumiBun

tinee rabbit RT @BernieTranders: The people that are celebrating Brighton pride getting cancelled and the people celebrating Hungary removing trans peop… 5 minutes ago

leti_leigh

Teeeesh🍑 RT @Char_watson93: Now Brighton pride is cancelled I guess 2020 is fully over. What am I living for again? 5 minutes ago

lucy_beckett98

Lucy Beckett RT @ItsJustHedy: brighton pride has been cancelled and im. miserable 5 minutes ago

gaytimesmag

gaytimesmag Brighton Pride have announced "with a heavy heart" that this year's event will not go ahead. https://t.co/D4xhOemyoq 6 minutes ago

ColinTheWalker

Colin The Zombie RT @JohnnyTYKE: Bugger! Brighton Pride cancelled over coronavirus outbreak in latest summer casualty. https://t.co/KVuiFxrmZ9 7 minutes ago

IndigoTeardrops

🌟Brighty🌟 #FND RT @ellebellenic: Brighton pride cancelled. https://t.co/FHlKRXtY0i 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.