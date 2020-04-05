Global  

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to create ‘balanced’ shadow cabinet

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 5 April 2020
Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to create a “balanced” shadow cabinet as he begins appointing his top team after winning a landslide victory in the Labour leadership contest.
 New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tells Andrew Marr he will be appointing a shadow cabinet which represents a balance of geographies, diversity, and political positions.

