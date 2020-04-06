Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Ireland’s Leo Varadkar shows real leadership by returning to work as a doctor to help battle coronavirus

Ireland’s Leo Varadkar shows real leadership by returning to work as a doctor to help battle coronavirus

PinkNews Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Ireland’s out leader Leo Varadkar has returned to work as a doctor one day a week to help the battle against coronavirus. The Irish Taoiseach, who worked as a doctor for more than a decade before entering full-time politics, has re-registered with the Health Service Executive. In line with a call for retired...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video:

"Extremely Chaotic"; Nurse, Doctor Describe Coronavirus Battle Front Lines At Makeshift Hospital 02:59

 The state is calling all health care workers for help on the front lines to fight the coronavirus. A retired doctor and a nurse answered that call and are currently treating infected people at a hotel in Burlingame. (4/2/20)

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sylvesteramanda

Amanda Sylvester RT @PinkNews: Ireland’s Leo Varadkar shows real leadership by returning to work as a doctor to help battle coronavirus https://t.co/0OPv9oL… 26 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Ireland’s Leo Varadkar shows real leadership by returning to work as a doctor to help battle coronavirus https://t.co/0OPv9oLpjS 1 hour ago

sowhat_hq

So What Ireland’s Leo Varadkar shows real leadership by returning to work as a doctor to help battle coronavirus… https://t.co/5UMZkPjT5a 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.