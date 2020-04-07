Global  

Piers Morgan couldn’t understand how Lady Gaga could help the WHO during coronavirus. So people kindly explained it for him

PinkNews Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
British TV presenter Piers Morgan was sufficiently confused as to why Lady Gaga was invited to be a special guest at the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 press conference on Monday. Morgan, who reportedly has a net worth of $20 million, was unable to grasp why Gaga, who raised $35 million in seven days for...
 Lady Gaga is to bring together some of the world’s biggest stars for a virtual concert to mark the “gravity” of the coronavirus pandemic and celebrate frontline workers. People in lockdown will be able to tune in to the One World: Together At Home broadcast on April 18.

