Coronavirus: Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'fully conscious' says Lewis as Northern Ireland leaders offer best wishes Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Prime Minister Boris Johnson "is fully conscious," Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published 6 hours ago Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Condition Improves In ICU 00:36 According to Reuters, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is improving, as he battles coronavirus at St Thomas’ Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night with a temperature and consistent cough, and was moved to the intensive care unit on Monday. Johnson's spokesperson said “The prime... You Might Like

Tweets about this