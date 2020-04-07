Global  

Public to #ClapForBoris after Prime Minister rushed into intensive care

Essex Chronicle Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The latest government figures show that 5,373 people have died from COVID-19.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
Raab to lead Government as PM battles coronavirus in intensive care

Raab to lead Government as PM battles coronavirus in intensive care 01:06

 Dominic Raab will take charge of the Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis after the Prime Minister was transferred to intensive care. Boris Johnson was admitted to am ICU ward in a London hospital on Monday night after his Covid-19 symptoms worsened during the afternoon.

Flowers delivered to 10 Downing Street

Flowers delivered to 10 Downing Street

Flowers arrive at Downing Street for Boris Johnson, who is currently in St Thomas' Hospital suffering with symptoms of Covid-19. The Prime Minister was moved to intensive care on Monday evening after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published
GVs St Thomas'

GVs St Thomas'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent the night in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London, after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Mr Johnson had been isolating with mild symptoms of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Prime Minister in intensive care: Nation to 'Clap for Boris' tonight

THE Prime Minister has been taken into intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms worsen - and the nation is being urged to show their support.
Hereford Times

News24.com | WATCH | Raab to lead UK government as PM battles coronavirus in intensive care

Dominic Raab will take charge of the UK government's response to the coronavirus crisis after the Prime Minister was transferred to intensive care. *WATCH NOW.*
News24


