First openly gay congressman in Guatemala says indigenous people are being erased from coronavirus prevention campaign

PinkNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020
Guatemala’s first openly gay and HIV-positive congressman has warned indigenous people are being erased from the country’s coronavirus prevention campaign. Aldo Dávila accused Guatemala’s health department of putting indigenous communities at risk by its use of language. “There has been no campaign...
Local Photographer offers free photos to first responders, healthcare workers fighting Coronavirus

Local Photographer offers free photos to first responders, healthcare workers fighting Coronavirus 01:57

 Fox 4 is focused on highlighting the how people are giving back during the Coronavirus pandemic. A Southwest Florida photographer is giving away three free photo shoots to people on the front lines, fighting COVID-19, as a way of saying thank you.

