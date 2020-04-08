Global  

FTSE 100 rallies after Bernie Sanders drops US presidential bid

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
A late rally after the news that Bernie Sanders would pull out of the race to be US President was not enough to erase the impact of a soaring pound on the FTSE 100.
News video: Bernie Sanders ends US presidential bid

Bernie Sanders ends US presidential bid 00:40

 Senator Bernie Sanders has ended his US presidential campaign after disappointing primary results, leaving Joe Biden as the likely Democratic nominee.

